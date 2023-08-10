The Privacy Protection Authority issued a warning to the public today (Thursday) following the cyber attack on the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak earlier this week.

The investigation into the ransomware attack has shown that there is a strong possibility that sensitive personal information may have been leaked as a result of the cybercrime.

The Justice Ministry stated that "in view of this indication, the authority wishes to guide the public to increase awareness, exercise caution, and act according to the rules and recommendations of the Privacy Protection Authority."

The hospital's medical equipment was not damaged during the attack, but the computer systems failed as a result. During the attack, the hospital, together with the Health Ministry, decided not to accept patients to outpatient clinics and imaging clinics in the hospital.