Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ronen rejected the prosecution's appeal against the release of Elisha Yered, one of the suspects in the death of a Palestinian Authority Arab who took part in an attempted lynching of Jewish shepherds last week.

The Prosecutor's Office had filed an urgent appeal this morning (Thursday) against Elisha's release to house arrest, arguing that Yered "endangered public peace." This was after the District Court supported the decision by the Magistrates Court to release Yered on Wednesday.

An earlier appeal against the release of the second suspect, Yehiel Indor, was accepted, and Indor's arrest has been extended until Friday in order to allow for the completion of the investigation. Indor was severely injured in the lynching, and drew his weapon in order to protect his life, allegedly shooting dead one of the rioters.

At another hearing yesterday, Justice Ronen wondered why it was urgent for the Prosecutor's Office to contact the Supreme Court in this case: "If new material has accumulated, you will present it to the Magistrate's Court as usual. You should get there this morning anyway."

"It is a far-reaching step for the Supreme Court to intervene," she added.