Kenneth Abramowitz spoke at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem, delivering an address he dubbed 'Everything that's wrong in the world and how to fix it in three minutes'.

"There are two ways to organize society - with the voters telling the government what to do, which is democracy, or with the government telling the voters what to do, which is dictatorship."

"Israel and the United States have elements of both, coexisting tensely with one another, which has created a miniature civil war in each country. We need to resolve these civil wars, but without killing each other."

Abramowitz laid out his suggestions for both countries: "For Israel, the government needs to act like it won. They must continue the judicial reform, and ignore the opposition if it will not help. The Prime Minister needs to step up more - he's the best spokesman Israel has. Even he, though, cannot do everything himself - he needs other voices from the government educating the people."

"For America - the Republicans are the only hope for America. They need a common voice. All those competing with President Trump must leave, and go on a speaking circuit as surrogates for President Trump. We need a common message, the one in the Declaration of Independence - that the role of the government is to protect the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of the population. Finally, the Republicans need to unify themselves, and get sixty percent of votes, so that even the Democrat criminal organization cannot steal the vote on November 5th."