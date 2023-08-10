Former governor Mike Huckabee spoke with Arutz Sheva following the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

"Debate is the sign of a healthy democracy," he said, referring to the judicial reforms. "But sometimes, people say the issue is the judicial reform when really, they just don't care for the Prime Minister."

"I'm a big fan of the Prime Minister, and have watched him through the years. His ability in statecraft is unmatched - his ability to deal with any world leader on the spectrum, to keep Israel safe, to keep Israel moving forward in challenging situations."

"The idea of a balance of power is reasonable. We certainly have it in the United States, where no branch of the government can override the other two. I think it's unusual that any one branch should have unlimited power."

Huckabee also addressed the US involvement in the judicial reform issue in Israel: "I think that the Biden administration has enough problems in their own country. Not only is it unusual for them to be injecting themselves into Israeli politics, the position they take is antithetical to the way the United States is run, with the judicial branch able to override the other two branches."

He also challenged the administration's position on Judea and Samaria: "I don't understand why anyone would think that Israel giving up a piece of the land promised to Abraham 3,800 years ago is a good idea. Every time Israel has given up land it has netted less land and less peace."

Huckabee is optimistic about the possibility of adding Saudi Arabia to the Abraham Accords: "It's certainly on the horizon. Everybody wins when there are these peace agreements - we've already seen economic benefits with the UAE and Bahrain."

He gave his opinion about the US Presidential elections as well: "I'd love to see Donald Trump back in the White House. I've never seen a race where a president uses all the powers of his office to prosecute his opponent. When you prosecute someone for saying or believing something you don't like, you enter dangerous territory - this is third-world banana republic stuff."