Beth Sawyer, an American Republican Party politician who has represented the 3rd Legislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly since 2022, spoke to the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

"I am meant to be here, as an American Jewish Assemblywoman, the only American Jewish assemblywoman for the state of New Jersey, and I'm proud to be that woman."

"My favorite experience here has been going to the Tomb of Rachel. I have never felt that much energy in my entire life. Israel is the Holy land for a reason. I know that I will take this energy back with me, and one day, I hope to take it all the way to DC."