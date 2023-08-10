Josh Hasten, from American Friends of Judea and Samaria, spoke with Arutz Sheva at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

"We need ambassadors," Josh says. "People who can share the truth about Judea and Samaria to the world. That's what AFJS is all about. This is not occupation or apartheid - it's natural for Jews to live in Judea."

"We have a busload of people going out to Judea next week, and after that Samaria, and after that the Jordan Valley. We are giving people the tools to share the truth. Illegal occupation, international law - all of these are lies."

"The main thing people learn when they come here are that they are being fed lies by the mainstream media, the EU, and the United States. We are showing people the facts on the ground throughout Judea and Samaria and what is going on in those areas on a day to day basis."

"We're willing to spoon-feed people the tools. We'll be your ambassadors on this side of the ocean; we want you to be our ambassadors on that side of the ocean, to confront the lies from the mainstream media. We're ready to take on that responsibility, and share that truth with everyone."