Chairman of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas decided today (Thursday) to depose most of the governors of various districts on behalf of the Authority.

In Ramallah they claimed that this was a "retirement" of the governors and said that "a presidential committee will be established to select candidates for the positions".

Among others, the governors of Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Jenin, Hebron, Bethlehem, Jericho, Tubas, North Gaza, Gaza, Khan Yunis and Rafah were dismissed.

In practice, the impeachment of the governors in the Gaza Strip has no meaning, because Hamas controls all the districts in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the governors of Jenin and Jericho claim that they were surprised by the decision and heard about it for the first time in the media.

"No one talked to us about the decision and we were surprised," said the governor of Jericho. The governor of Jenin also emphasized: "I don't know what the circumstances are, I learned about it from the media."