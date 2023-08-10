The Lavi organization petitioned the Supreme Court demanding that Supreme Court President Judge Ester Hayut not take part in the panel that will hear petitions against the Law on Reducing the Reasonablity Standard

The petition was filed against the judiciary, Supreme Court President Ester Hayut, the Ombudsman for Judges and the Supreme Court.

In the petition, the Lavi organization claims that "last January, at the conference of the Association for Public Law, Hayut gave a speech that included a sharp criticism of the elimination of the reasonability standard and called it "a rampant attack on the legal system, a plan to crush the legal system." The president must disqualify herself from participating in any discussion related to the issue, in order not to harm the legitimacy of any judicial decision that will be made."

"Any other judge who would have expressed firm and public positions on this or that issue would have been disqualified from sitting in court on the same issue. It is impossible to accept double standards and such clear conflicts of interest just because it is the president of the Supreme Court."

Attorney Avi Segal, who represents the Lavi organization, said: "We are sorry that the honorable President of the Supreme Court did not see fit to even respond to two early requests addressed to her."

"We are confident that the panel of the Supreme Court that will hear the petition will immediately issue a conditional order directing the Honorable President to give a reason why she will not disqualify herself from sitting at the head of the panel that will hear the petitions in connection with the reasonability standard, and as long as the President chooses not to disqualify herself, we believe that the court itself will issue an absolute order instructing her to do so."