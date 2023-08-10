WeWork, a company specializing in shared workplaces, has published an announcement warning that there is "significant doubt" that it will be able to stay solvent.

The warning follows significant losses, debt amounting to approximately three billion dollars, and not enough income.

Shares in WeWork have dropped over the past two years by approximately 90%, and its stock has traded below $1 since March.

In the past, WeWork was considered one of the strongest companies in the world, worth $40 billion at its peak.

On Tuesday, WeWork said in a statement that was facing challenges, warning, "Substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

"The company's ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon successful execution of management's plan to improve liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months."