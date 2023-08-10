A senior source in the Likud has said that the coalition will advance the Draft Law at the beginning of the Knesset's winter session, since otherwise National Unity is liable to try to persuade the haredim to leave the Likud and work with him instead, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

In such a scenario, Gantz would offer the haredim a similar Draft Law to the current proposal, but one which is slightly better for the haredim.

The source added that the coalition's basic premise is that the Draft Law will arouse public protests, and that even those who support the government and the Likud will have a hard time accepting the law.

He also noted that the legislation will be advanced in order to prevent a situation in which the haredim act on their threats and leave the government, or even join a coalition with the National Unity party.

It is estimated that the bill will be placed on the Knesset's table in October, with the beginning of the Knesset's winter session, ahead of the legislation regarding the Judicial Selection Committee.

Last week, the haredi party heads sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that if the Draft Law does not pass, they will leave the government.