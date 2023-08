מחבל שתכנן לבצע פיגוע נעצר ביריחו

It has been cleared for publication that last week, Unit 33 of the Lahav 433 investigations organization, together with the Shin Bet and the IDF, arrested a 21-year-old suspect in Jericho who intended to carry out a terror attack in Israel.

The forces arrested the suspect in his home together with additional terrorists.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the forces who returned fire. No one was injured.