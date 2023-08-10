The Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday that the team will induct Amar’e Stoudemire into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 NBA season. Another Phoenix Suns legend, Shawn Marion, will be inducted as well, the team said in a statement.

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.”

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements,” added Ishbia, a Jewish billionaire who purchased the Suns and the Mercury in late 2022.

For their official induction into the Ring of Honor, Marion and Stoudemire will each have their own night of celebration at a Suns home game. The dates of the Ring of Honor ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stoudemire formally converted to Judaism with a Rabbinical court while living in Israel in 2020. He had played for Hapoel Jerusalem in 2016 and 2017, then returned for the 2018-19 season, during which time he was granted Israeli citizenship. In 2020, he signed to play with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire played 516 regular season games over eight seasons with the Suns from 2002-2010, averaging 21.4 points on 54.4% shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He ranks seventh in franchise history in points (11,035), fifth in scoring average (21.4), third in rebounds (4,613) and fifth in blocks (722).

Nicknamed “S.T.A.T.,” Stoudemire was named All-NBA four times, including to the First Team in 2006-07, was a five-time All-Star selection and the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year during his time with the Suns.

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” said Stoudemire of the honor given to him by the Suns. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”