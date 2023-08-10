The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs bureau on Wednesday blasted an Israeli court's decision to release to house arrest Elisha Yered, who is suspected of involvement in the shooting incident which led to the death of a resident of the PA village of Burqa near Shechem (Nablus) last Friday.

In a statement, the bureau said that "this decision encourages extremist terrorist settlers to commit crimes and additional attacks against Palestinian cities and their residents, and gives the terrorist organizations of Jewish settlers a greater sense of protection and immunity."

The bureau also claimed that this decision indicates that "the legal system and the courts in Israel are an integral part of the occupation mechanism and they do not rule except in accordance with the interests of colonialism and settlement."

On this basis, the PA foreign affairs bureau called on the international community and the international courts "not to take into account the investigations and courts of the occupation" and to immediately open their own investigations regarding the "crimes of Jewish terrorist elements operating in the West Bank."