Seven people were injured, three of them moderately, in a collision between three vehicles on Highway 5, near the Giti Avishar intersection in Samaria, on Wednesday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Some of them were trapped in the vehicles and needed to be extracted from the vehicles with the assistance of fire and rescue forces.

In another accident on Wednesday evening, ten people were injured, two of them moderately, when two vehicles collided on Highway 6 near the Ben Shemen interchange in central Israel.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to Shaare Zedek and Assaf Harofeh hospitals.