Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah." He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

Take the latest Costa Coffee ad: a trans girl with two scars after mastectomies. After Nike was criticized for hiring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for its female sports clothes and after the same influencer virtually bankrupted Bud Light (a $395 million loss), many are asking why big companies shove this stuff down our throats. The large US retail company Target, worth 74 billion dollars, markets "gender fluid" mugs, "queer all year" calendars and books for children aged 2 to 8 such as Bye Bye Binary, Pride 1,2,3 and I'm Not a Girl.

And while Lego has just marketed the "transgender bricks", the American Association of Pediatricians has decided that children can be initiated into sex change.

But judging by Costa, Lego and Target, those for whom transgenderism is just the new ideology of a society whose goal is to wage a total war on nature so that everything becomes a commodity - perhaps they have another motive In other words: not the suppression of capital as the Marxists deluded themselves, but its irreversible affirmation. Because meanwhile, those who sell hormones, endocrine stimulants and testosterone are getting richer.

And now let's go back a decade, when the gender theory debate was just starting. We didn't take it seriously and, worse, laughed at it, dismissed it as a fad, an extravagance, a cultural whisper. It has now become dogma, and freedom of thought and expression diminishes as this realm of unreason and indoctrination expands. Now even the child is disembodied to the point of physical and psychological mutilation.

This week the English Health Service decided that a child can enter the "transition" path from the age of 7 . No one would let a seven-year-old boy cross the road alone, but he is mature enough to "choose" to be mutilated in order to change his sex.

When will we realize the folly of this ideology? Perhaps never, judging by the images arriving from Holland.

“As a government agency, we believe it is important to defend the equal rights of LGBTQI+ people. This is why we will be sailing on the Dutch Government Pride boat during the Amsterdam Canal Parade this Saturday.”

In the Netherlands, the government has joined the LGBT agenda, as in Canada. It is no longer limited to political spin or absurd ad hoc laws if executives have now become part of the ultra woke project.

According to Camille Paglia, the indomitable feminist dissenter, transgender is the sign of the decline of Western civilization. These days there is reason to be pessimistic about the state of health of our "West".