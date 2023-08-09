Katie Arrington, former Congresswoman for South Carolina, spoke at the IHF and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem, noting the deep connection she felt to the Jewish people.

"My great-grandfather was from Warsaw, Poland. His whole family was devastated by the Holocaust, and he went to America and denied his faith. On this trip, I went to the Holocaust Museum. Seeing my would be ancestors on a page was one of the most humbling moments of my life."

"This has been a monumental change in my life. I'm contemplating - am I a Christian or a Jew? All the things I've seen and read leave me thinking that maybe the Jewish faith is the one I should be with."

Arrington also pledged her continual support for Israel going forward: "I will do anything to help the Jewish people and Israel. I've never seen a group of people who are more dedicated to loving each other in God's name. I want to find a way to invest in Israel, to bring more Jewish people back to Israel."

"Democracy must live on. One of the things I ran on as a Congresswoman was 'what can we do to help Israel?' My opponent called to dismantle the Iron Dome. I say that we should absolutely not."