Dr. Stephen Soloway, President of the Israel Heritage Foundation, spoke at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

"Today was my first trip to Samaria. I was surrounded by wonderful, smart, dynamic people. The country clearly has a good path ahead."

"The Israeli government and the United States government, whent hey are on the correct side of the fence, understand that neither country could survive without the other."



"There are some changes that have to be made. We have to get the left out of the White House and Supreme Court, but I think everyone will be fine."