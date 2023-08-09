FBI agents shot and killed a man who threatened US President Joe Biden in Provo, Utah Wednesday morning.

The agency stated that its agents were serving a warrant to Craig Deleeuw Robertson at about 6:15 am local time when the incident occurred. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Robertson had made a series of posts to social media threatening Democratic politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In one post made two days ago, Robertson wrote: I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle."

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City later today and to stay overnight.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."