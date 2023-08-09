Abu Mohammed, a senior officer in the public diplomacy unit of the al-Quds Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military wing, sees great importance in the development of terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, the region being Israel's soft underbelly.

In an interview for the PIJ-aligned Falastin al-Yom news website, Abu Mohammed stated that uniting the front of confrontation with Israel is a revolutionary approach for the military conflict with Israel, and it is currently meant to prevent one-sided actions by Israel and Israeli "aggression" in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, and against Arab-Israelis.

Abu Mohammed presented the conflict with Israel as a "total and open campaign," which demands a struggle in all territories of "the Palestinian homeland and places where Palestinians reside (outside of Israel)."

"We will see the participation of our fighters in exile in any future fight against the enemy," Abu Mohammed stated, hinting at the possibility of Jihad operatives participating in an attack on Israel from Lebanese or Syrian territory.

The officer added that the PIJ's al-Quds Brigades continue to develop their military capabilities in all areas, and among other things, it built a mission room to control combat activities, there has been advancement in military manufacturing, rocket capabilities, unmanned aircraft, and naval units.

Abu Mohammed called Judea and Samaria a "strategic conflict zone" since it is Israel's "soft underbelly," and according to him, Israeli pressure amid the mounting terrorism in Judea and Samaria proves that PIJ is correct in creating a military infrastructure in Judea and Samaria as part of its program to unify the front of conflict.