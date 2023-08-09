Rabbi Duvid Katz, the Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF), and Dr. Joseph Frager, Executive Vice President of the IHF, addressed the IHF and Israel National News - Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem yesterday (Tuesday).

Dr. Frager thanked the guests and the many participants who were helped organize the tour and the conference.

Rabbi Katz noted that yesterday he visited Shiloh for the first time, and last week he walked to the Western Wall on a Friday night for the first time, both things he had previously refrained from doing out of a sense of danger.

"After seeing this week on Friday night how many thousands and thousands of men, ladies, children, boys, and girls, are going to the Kotel (Western Wall) and bringing in the Shabbat at the Kotel, isn't this amazing, isn't this beautiful?" he asked, adding that the entire IHF delegation was amazed by the sight.

"I am sending a message to the Knesset and to the authority leaders of Israel: Please make sure to put the right security every Friday night at the Western Wall. I want that people should never be scared walking to and from the Western Wall every Friday night," he said. "We ask the Israeli government to notice this and to make sure that Jews should be able to live in Israel not being scared of our enemies."

The conference was attended and addressed by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman, and former spy Jonathan Pollard.