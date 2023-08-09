Nadia Matar, the co-chairwoman of the Sovereignty Movement, spoke last night (Tuesday) at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva - Israel National News conference in Jerusalem.

Matar commented on Yesha Council Director of International Relations Yigal Dilmoni's statement that over half a million Jews now live in Judea and Samaria and said that "the next step, if we want Judea and Samaria to thrive, to grow, to bring another million Jews at least, and to make sure there won't be a Palestinian state, because that would be a very big danger to the State of Israel, we need to apply sovereignty."

"The first step was to bring half a million Jews to Judea and Samaria, and now we have to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, so that once and for all, we will finish the Six Day War, and we will really win and be victorious by applying Israeli sovereignty and by telling the entire world this land belongs to the Jewish people only," she said.