Yigal Dilmoni, Yesha Council Director of International Relations and Board Member of American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS), and former Yesha Council CEO, spoke last night (Tuesday) at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva - Israel National News conference in Jerusalem.

Dilmoni described how he took a friend to see the vineyard in the community of Elon Moreh in Samaria. "I told him: Look, a miracle happened, because before 1967, there were no vineyards and wineries in the Shomron (Samaria), and when we came back to Judea and Samaria in 1967, we read the Bible and we read what Jeremiah said: 'You will plant again vineyards in the Samaria mountains.'"

He said that after 2,000 years, the Biblical prophecy is happening before our eyes. "Now you can see thousands of dunams of vineyards in Judea and Samaria. Miracles happened."

Dilmoni said that his grandfather, who was born in Afghanistan, dreamed of coming to Israel just once to see Jerusalem, and now his grandson can see Jerusalem every day.

"On Rosh Hashanah, we passed half a million Jews in Judea and Samaria," he declared. "This is a miracle, because in 1967, you know how many Jews live in Judea and Samaria in 1967? Zero."

He concluded by calling on attendees to participate in AFJS, a new organization dedicated to providing education about the truth of the Jewish people's connection and rights to Judea and Samaria.