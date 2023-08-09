Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) participated Tuesday night in the conference Israel National News and the Israel Heritage Fund (IHF) held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

The conference was attended by the members of the senior delegation from the United States, led by Dr. Joe Frager and Rabbi David Katz, directors of the IHF and former governor Mike Huckabee. The guests came for a visit of solidarity and support for Israel, during which they also visited Judea and Samaria and the Jewish neighborhoods of eastern Jerusalem.

"We live in a world where we don't always hear the truth," said Minister Smotrich to the conference attendees, "certainly not in the media where there is an interest in painting everything as bleak both here and overseas. It is important to me that you tell the truth in the United States as well."

"The State of Israel is an amazing success story," clarified Smotrich and added, "so I want to make a 'deal' with you - we, MK Rothman, Minister Silman and others, will take care of some 'small' things that we have to take care of, but you will spread the truth and the light all over the world about the Israeli success story, and help us to harness more and more partners who recognize this and support Israel unconditionally - support the historical and biblical right of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, support a united Jerusalem, and support our right to settle anywhere in the Land of Israel."

Minister Smotrich finished his suggestion in Hebrew, the switched to English and asked the guests: "We made a deal?" The audience cheered in agreement.

The conference in Jerusalem was held with the participation of ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Idit Silman and Knesset members Simcha Rothman and Ohad Tal. The head of the Bet El Yeshiva, Rabbi Zalman Melamed, and the settlement officials Yigal Dilmoni, Josh Hasten, Nadia Matar, and Yehudit Katsober also participated in the event, and spoke to the participants about the connection to Judea and Samaria and the message they want to be conveyed to the public in the US from the visits to the settlement points. Jonathan Pollard also spoke to the participants, many of whom worked over the years for his release from prison in the US.