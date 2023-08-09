Israel Police and Shabak (Shin Bet) have completed their investigation of a stabbing attack carried out approximately three weeks ago in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The terrorists' arrests have been extended repeatedly by the court, and upon completion of the investigation, Yamar and Shabak have compiled evidence against them. On Tuesday, a Prosecutor's Statement was filed, and an indictment is expected in the coming days.

Interrogation of the terrorists revealed that the suspects arrived together on foot in the Gilo neighborhood on the day of the attack, traveling from the direction of Bayt Jala. They were armed with three large butcher's knives which were purchased that same day for the purpose of murdering Jews and becoming "martyrs."

It is suspected that after the terrorists purchased the knives, they traveled on a dirt path towards Gilo. At one point, they exited their vehicle and entered the neighborhood on foot.

After arriving in Gilo with the knives hidden on their bodies, the terrorists sought out a Jewish victim and met a young man, a resident of the neighborhood, in the street.

After they spoke to him and understood from his answer that he was in fact a Jew, they stabbed him cruelly a number of times. Following the terror attack, one knife remained in the victim's body, a second knife was found at the scene, and the third knife was found in the possession of one of the suspects, who escaped the scene towards Bethlehem after the terror attack. A day and a half after the terror attack, the suspects were arrested by security forces in the Bethlehem area.