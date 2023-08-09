Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been trying since the Knesset went into recess to calm the tensions regarding the legal reform, but the Maariv reports that there is an attempt from his party to sway him to officially promote the reform plan as it was before being reduced during negotiations with the opposition.

According to the report, the party's tribunal will on Wednesday discuss the demand of more than 850 members of the Likud to convene a discussion and vote regarding the advancement of the reform.

The petition on the subject is being led by the "Dror Forum" in Likud, which is considered to be strongly identified with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, together with the "Jewish Leadership" group.

The demand is that the party meeting vote on - and perhaps approve - the following decision: "The Likud Center supports the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice in their efforts to achieve a broad agreement on the legal reform, without giving up the fundamental principle that the people have the right to choose their judges. If such an agreement is not reached, the party calls on the party and all its representatives to unilaterally change the laws of the Judicial Selection Committee."

According to Likud officials, "The tribunal has no choice but to order the convening of a party meeting on the issue of reform, even though from a political point of view this is an explosive event, which goes against the calming line that the Prime Minister has adopted."

The sources also say that in their opinion, as soon as such a decision is made, some MKs will call to end the reform legislation and resume negotiations. "From getting to know those ministers and Knesset members who are mentioned in the briefings as rebels, it can be confidently determined that they will work for consensus, up to the stage where they will have to vote against the coalition on this matter. They will not violate the party and coalitional discipline, and the legislation in any case will pass with a majority of 64 votes."