Canada on Tuesday announced sanctions against Iran's new security chief, alongside six Iranians accused of destabilizing the Middle East and Ukraine, The Canadian Press reported.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a former commander of the navy division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, became chair of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in May.

Others facing new Canadian sanctions include executives in Iran's drone industry and aviation sector who are accused of helping sow chaos in Iran's neighborhood and supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the new sanctions aim to keep Ottawa in line with European and American allies, so people facing sanctions don't see Canada as a safe haven for their assets.

This is the Canadian government's 13th round of sanctions against Iranian officials, which aim to prevent them from entering Canada and freeze any assets they hold in the country.

In March, the Canadian government targeted two entities and eight individuals as part of new sanctions against Iran over human rights violations and production of drones and ballistic missiles.

Previously, Canada sanctioned a technology company that developed components of drones that the West says have been used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

In 2012, under the leadership of former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada closed its embassy in Iran and expelled Iranian diplomats from Canada.

In 2017, it was reported that Iran and Canada were moving toward full renewal of diplomatic relations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had been working to renew ties with the Islamic Republic.