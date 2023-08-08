Demonstrators against the legal reform came to protest this evening (Tuesday) in front of the Israel National News conference at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem.

The conference will be attended by Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman, Chairman of the Constitution Committee Simcha Rothman and Member of Knesset Yitzhak Pindrus.

In addition, Mike Huckabee, who was once the governor of the state of Arkansas and tried to run for the US presidency, is also participating in the conference. Huckabee said that Israel's development should continue despite the reform.

Finance Minister Smotrich said that there is an attempt to paint everything as a bleak state of affairs, but the State of Israel is developing and is making great achievements.