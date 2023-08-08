The Israel Police announced this evening (Tuesday) that it intends to file a request for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court against the District Court's decision to release Elisha Yarad from detention to house arrest.

The police informed of the decision to the lawyers Avihai Hajabi and Nati Rom from the Honenu legal aid organization who represent Elisha Yarad.

The district court determined earlier today that there is low-level evidence against Yarad and determined that the second suspect, Yehiel Indor, will remain in custody, while he is hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Hospital, and tomorrow he will be brought to a hearing in his case.

Attorney Avichai Hajabi criticized the police decision: "The decision to submit a request for permission to appeal is delusional. It proves that the investigative unit is not ready to accept the concept that Yarad and the other settlers were brutally attacked."

Attorney Nati Rom added: "It's simply amazing what resources are invested in the police and ISA when it comes to settlers. The police announced that they will file an appeal to the supreme court against the district court's unequivocal decision."​​​​

Attorney Rom criticized the conduct of the police, "The Israeli police arrived unprepared. The judge did not understand and even said 'What, there is nothing in the case'. We very much hope that they will be released, even if they may not be released now on appeal. There are many challenges to release them. There is no case here. We see more and more that a person who saved his life and saved others is unfortunately detained in the hospital, even when he is in intensive care, even when he is before surgery. This is an outrageous act."

He commented on the Arabattackers: "The 300 rioters, who, as the police said, caused significant violence against the Jews, were unfortunately not all arrested. Even those who were arrested, a long time has passed and in the meantime they are in the hospital with their families, unlike my client. Even when arresting them the police do not attribute to them crimes such as attempted murder as is attributed to my clients, even though they did nothing but protect their lives and the lives of others."

The police prosecutor stated today at the hearing that there are more suspects who are expected to be interrogated in the coming days. The judge reprimanded the police representative for not submitting the necessary documents: "Is there anything else? Come prepared for a hearing," said the judge. The police representative replied: "Give me ten minutes to bring the document." The judge reprimanded, "Come organized," and ended the deliberation.

The judge made it clear to the commander of the police station for Judea and Samaria that she is inclined to release Yarad to house arrest after not receiving sufficient answers to her claim as to the reason for keeping him in detention, but noted that "Indor's story is different in terms of the evidence and I believe that his detention will be extended."