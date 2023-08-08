At the Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak reports (Tuesday) that they managed to stop the cyber attack and soon all the services will return to normal.

"It can be said with certainty that the attack was stopped," the hospital said with an explanation that "the hospital management proactively disconnected the systems to prevent cyber infection, while maintaining the continuity of treatment for the hospitalized patients."

It was also reported that "since the containment of the attack, the hospital staff, in collaboration with the National Cyber ​​Authority personnel and the Ministry of Health personnel, are in the process of cleaning and checking the various components and computer systems in the hospital. Only after the systems have been certified by the cyber experts, will they be returned to activity in a controlled manner".

The hospital reports that "We are happy to announce that the bulk of the cleaning and checking process is behind us. Most of the hospital's activities continue as normal, in a safe manner. The operating rooms will work tomorrow as planned and so will most of the outpatient clinics. Messages were sent to the patients."

In conclusion, they said: "We believe that the cleaning and checking process will be completed as soon as possible so that we can return to full routine activity."

This morning, the center underwent a cyber attack. Following the attack, the Ministry of Health together with the hospital decided not to admit patients to outpatient clinics and the imaging facilities at the medical center. The ministry and the Cyber Authority teams were informed during the night about the attack that caused the shutdown of the administrative computer systems.

The medical equipment was not damaged and there was no effect on the patients in the hospital. "Professional teams from the Ministry of Health and the National Cyber Authority are at the hospital, helping to handle the incident in cooperation with the hospital teams."

The announcement published by the hospital reads: "Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center reported a ransomware cyber incident that damaged the hospital's administrative computer systems. The incident is being monitored by the Ministry of Health and the National Cyber Authority and is being handled by the best experts in the field. Currently, it is only administrative systems and no damage was caused to the medical care and the center's facilities."

The CEO of the Israel Internet Association, Yoram HaCohen, said following the cyber attack: "The attack illustrates the importance of implementing cyber protection measures in hospitals - no less important and sometimes even greater than the introduction of additional medical equipment."