In a letter published today (Tuesday) by senior rabbis in the religious Zionit community, severe criticism is directed at the law enforcement system, following the incident last Saturday near the town of Oz Zion in Binyamin, in which a Jew was seriously injured and an Arab was killed during clashes.

"We are in an ongoing struggle for the lands of the Land of Israel with the Arab enemy who, through European funding, is taking over the lands of the Land of Israel. We are amazed at the law enforcement system in Judea and Samaria that quickly arrested an injured Jew on charges of murder and only after three days arrested Arabs who wounded, beat, threw rocks and shot fireworks at Jews," the rabbis wrote.

They also added that "Unfortunately, there is no search for the truth here, but an attempt to please the international community."

"We educate our students to respect the government systems. But when these systems operate unjustly, we cannot continue with a relationship of state respect for the law enforcement system." added the rabbis.

The letter is signed by a large number of the most noted Rabbis in the religious Zionist community.