The Jerusalem District Court this afternoon (Tuesday) accepted the appeal of Elisha Yarad's attorneys and ordered him released to house arrest.

Yarad, a former spokesman for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit), was arrested following a near-lynching of a Jewish shepherd near the village of Burqa on Friday in which one of the Arab rioters was killed. Yarad's detention was extended on Saturday night by five days.

The police had sought to keep Yarad in custody and opposed the appeal.

At the same time, the court decided that Yehiel Indor, the man believed to have fired the gunshot which killed the 19-year-old Arab on Friday, would remain in custody. Indor was seriously injured during the incident when he was struck in the head by a stone before he fired in self-defense and remains hospitalized. Only his parents and siblings will be able to see him.