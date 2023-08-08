The Jerusalem District Court today (Tuesday) heard an appeal against the extension of the detention of the Jewish suspects in the death of a 19-year-old Arab man during clashes near Burqa last Friday.

The suspects are Elisha Yarad, a former spokesman for MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit), and Yehiel Indor, who was seriously injured when a stone was thrown at his head prior to his firing the shot which killed the rioter.

The police prosecutor noted that there are more suspects who are expected to be interrogated in the coming days. The judge reprimanded the police representative for not submitting the necessary documents, "Is there anything else? Come as you would come to a hearing," said the judge. The police representative replied: "Give me ten minutes to bring the document." The judge stated "Come prepared," and stopped the discussion.

MK Har Melech, who came to the hearing to support her former spokesman and the other suspect, said afterward that "these guys have nothing to do with a murder. The police came here unprepared and without materials - unorganized."

Meanwhile, the Jewish shepherd who was threatened by an Arab mob when the incident began was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He was interrogated and released yesterday (Monday). He was interrogated after coming to a police station to file a complaint over the incident. As part of his release, it was determined that the shepherd would be barred from the Burqa village for 30 days. The police have struggled to obtain evidence against the Jewish suspects.

The Israel Police asked the relevant Palestinian Authority officials to conduct an autopsy on the man who was killed on Friday in order to gather evidence against the Jewish suspects. However, no autopsy was performed before the man was buried.