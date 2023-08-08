Organizers of the anti-government protests on Tuesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court, demanding that the protesters be allowed to hold a demonstration in the village of Neve Ativ, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vacationing with his wife Sara.

The petition follows a decision by Israel Police to place barriers around the moshav and not allow civilians who do not live and are not vacationing in the village to arrive and protest there.

"The police are preventing the protesters from utilizing their basic right of freedom of expression and protest, in a way which is absolutely not balancing the obvious security needs with the right to protest," the organizers claimed.

Over the past day, protesters have tried various ways to get around the barriers blocking the entrance to Neve Ativ, but the police have prevented them from reaching the village.

On Monday, the organizers announced that for the following two days, they would protest outside the hotel where the Netanyahus are staying.

"From Monday to Wednesday we are going on vacation with Bibi and Sara," the Monday announcement said, using PM Netanyahu's nickname. "We are all joining the party, registration has opened."