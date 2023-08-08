Last week, the Accountant General held a secret meeting attended by the legal office of the Finance Ministry, to discuss cutting tens of millions of shekels from the budgets of local authorities in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, the meeting, which was kept secret, focused on how to bring about the decision, which was made by the Accountant General.

The budget in question was transferred to the local authorities in Judea and Samaria by former minister Ayelet Shaked. Now, the Finance Ministry wants to eliminate it.

The Finance Ministry's Accountant General responded to the reports, saying, "We have no intention of discussing the content of the meeting and the decisions which were made."

"At the same time, it must be emphasized that the Accountant General regularly holds professional meetings on various issues, among them on the issue of how to manage the debts of all of the local authorities, wherever they are, to the State."