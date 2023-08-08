“Supreme excellence consists of breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.” [Sun Tzu]

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” [Martin Luther King Jr., Letter from the Birmingham Jail]

“I think the first duty of society is justice.” [Alexander Hamilton]

The USA

The Trump indictment included four counts of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump was arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC.

Internationally known legal expert Prof. Alan Dershowitz read the 45-page indictment thoroughly and carefully before commenting that “it consists of retread J6 committee garbage, free speech violations by the Biden DOJ, who should know better and ESP-like assumptions and mind-reading nonsense”.

“It is one of the strangest documents I have ever read,” Dershowitz said, calling the indictment “open-ended and broad.”

Dershowitz said under the terms and conditions, “Jack Smith could be indicted. Let me explain why. The core of the indictment is that Donald Trump lied to the public. He lied! He just lied to the public!” Dershowitz said.

He continued, “But Jack Smith lied. In his indictment, he outlines the speech that Donald Trump made on January 6. It’s a very important part of the indictment. Jack Smith deliberately, willfully, and with malice leaves out the keywords! He doctors the speech!”

Jack Smith, much like the corrupt liars on the January 6 Committee, omitted Trump’s call for his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

“He leaves out the part that Donald Trump said, ‘I want you to protest peacefully and patriotically.’ – Peacefully and patriotically. Those are the two words that bring him within the First Amendment!” Dershowitz added. That is why Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says that under his own “fraud” standard, Special Counsel Jack Smith could be indicted for omitting a key portion of then-President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

The indictmentcharges Trump with “conspiracy to defraud the United States.” But in a portion recounting Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally, Smith repeats the errors made by House Democrats in Trump’s second impeachment trial: he focuses on Trump’s use of the phrase “fight like hell,” and omits a sentence highlighted by Trump’s defense team: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

And Dershowitz told the Megyn Kelly Show podcast on Friday that by his own standard, Smith could be charged with fraud, because of his omission of Trump’s “peaceful” rhetoric.

“Under the indictment itself, Jack Smith could himself be indicted. He told a direct lie in this indictment. He purported to describe the speech that President Trump made on January 6th. And he left out the key words, when President Trump said, ‘I want you to demonstrate peacefully and patriotically. You know, a lie by omission, under the law, can be as serious as a lie by commission.”

The fact that Smith repeated the error of the House impeachment managers would appear deliberate, because these phrases were the crux of Trump’s Senate trial. Trump’s lawyers even played footage of Democrats using similar “fight” rhetoric, to show its common usage

Trump’s defense team returned, again and again, to the fact that Trump told his supporters to tally “peacefully” at the Capital, which was ultimately a major reason he was able to defeat the House impeachment charge of incitement.

Notably, Smith did not charge Trump with incitement. But in his statement to the press, he claimed that Trump’s “lies” about the election caused the riot, all but making the claim of incitement.

Mark Levin is an American lawyer, author, constitution historian and media personality. Following, the recent indictment charges levied against Donald Trump, he used TV to broadcast his strongly worded response. “President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison, just by virtue of one of these counts------Jack Reed [Smith] is a rogue Soviet style prosecutor. Merrick Garland is a mob lawyer. That’s what he is. This never should never have been a criminal case." Mark went on for some time.

Much has been learned from Miranda Devine’s, “Laptop from Hell”, but it was suppressed during its early release. It may well reappear soon, given the ongoing trials of Hunter Biden and those expected for his less than honorable father, President Joe Biden.

The ongoing struggles which have beset allies, USA and Israel resemble days of an earlier period regarding contemptible human behavior. The author of Daniel K. Eisenbud’s Odyssey – “Evil: Beyond banality” appeared on October 21, 2011. Where it differs is in discussing humans who did not “speak out” when they should have, as opposed to today’s ill behaved Jews who have become members of the “big shout”. Former PM Ehud Barak, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff are typical of this ilk.

Israel

Israeli media repeatedly feature Ehud B arak calling for Civil Revolt while the anarchists he encourages disrupt traffic across Israel, set roads on fire,and attack MKs in public areas and near their homes. Barak only survived 13 months as PM, the least amount of time of all of Israel's previous prime ministers.

The Republicans saved Adam Schiff from censure over his role in pushing an investigation into former President Donald Trump. As for Senator Nadler, in his crude and insulting manner he accused Trump of lying about the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, but failed in his effort to impeach him.

The term “the banality of evil”, largely popularized by the contemporary media following the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers 20 years ago to describe al-Qaeda, was coined by political theorist Hannah Arendt, in her 1963 tome about the trial of Adolf Eichmann.

Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, the former chief rabbi of Israel, and a child Holocaust survivor, has rightly stated that Babi Yar was a litmus test for Hitler to gauge public outrage regarding his “Final Solution”. Lau logically concluded that when the world did not react in horror to the atrocity, Hitler was ostensibly given carte blanche to carry out the six million murders. His theory makes perfect sense, does it not? After all Babi Yar,, a ravine near the Ukrainian city of Kiev, is where within 48 hours in September 1941, the Nazis systematically executed 33,771 Jewish men, women and children with machine-guns.

It is difficult to comprehend the minds of those who so rigidly oppose the planned judicial reform. A study of back issues of the media, illustrates the frequency of appeals for judiciary reform. Their real motive seems to be toppling the right-wing government.

In studying the opposition's behavior, there is a repetition of a core issue - hatred. Rabbi Berel Wein has published many papers on this topic. He reminds us that Maimonides points out to us, no emotion or character trait, except for humility and the avoidance of anger, should be taken to an extreme. Hatred breeds zealotry and zealotry invites and justifies violence and discord.

"The hatred and demonization shown towards certain groups and political leaders in our society is very troubling and is undoubtedly counterproductive towards the efforts to build a just and peaceful society. Why all of the expressions of hatred? Of what value are they and what positive end do they achieve?

"It was this lesson that our great rabbis of the Talmud attempted to teach us when they defined the cause of the distruction of the Second Temple as being senseless, baseless, unwarranted and corrosive hatred. Hatred still haunts many sections of our society and creates problem that easily could be avoided”.