A federal judge on Monday tossed out former US President Donald Trump’s countersuit against E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won a sexual abuse lawsuit against him, The Associated Press reported.

The judge ruled that Trump cannot claim Carroll defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.

In May, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation by a federal jury in Carroll’s lawsuit and ordered to pay her over $5 million in damages.

The former President subsequently appealed the ruling and filed a countersuit on June 27. Carroll in July asked the judge to dismiss Trump’s countersuit.

The ruling shuts down, at least for now, Trump’s effort to turn the legal tables on Carroll. Trump attorney Alina Habba said his lawyers would appeal “the flawed decision” to dismiss his counterclaim, according to AP.

Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, said she was pleased with the ruling and looking ahead to a trial scheduled in January in her defamation suit, which concerns a series of remarks that Trump has made in denying her allegation.

In an interview with Fox News Digital following the initial verdict, Trump said he would appeal.

"This verdict is a disgrace," he said, adding, "It is a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."

"We'll appeal. We got treated very badly by the Clinton-appointed judge," Trump said. "And [Carroll] is a Clinton person, too."

He added, "I have no idea who this woman is."