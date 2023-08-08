The police on Monday arrested a person suspected of setting fire to a waste site near the Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone, causing a large blaze that was not extinguished for many hours on Sunday.

Abnormal air pollution and thick smoke was created as a result of the fire which harmed the daily routine of passers-by in the complex.

The investigation of the case continues and arrests of additional suspects are expected.

The commander of the Samaria Region, Deputy Superintendent Efi Shiman, said, "This is a governance operation of enormous importance, the purpose of which is to preserve the safety and health of those living in Samaria. The Israel Police will continue to work together with the other bodies and the Civil Administration to optimally enforce crimes of this type and will work to bring those criminals to justice."