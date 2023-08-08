Maher Al-Ahras, one of the senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, claims that there is a security plan of the Palestinian Authority designed to eliminate terrorism in Jenin by placing hundreds of operatives of the PA chairman’s guard at the entrances to the city and the refugee camp adjacent to it.

Al-Ahras also claimed that the Palestinian Authority established an operations room in which senior officers of the security mechanisms work, and who agreed on a plan to dismantle the Lions' Den organization.

The top Islamic Jihad official claimed that dozens of operatives were stationed at the headquarters of the security mechanisms, and were provided with weapons and armored vehicles that were deployed in various places in the city and assigned a task to act against any military activity and to block the path of the Palestinian Arab fighters.

He also claimed that the defense plan includes a proposal to receive jobs and money for fighters to encourage them to stop military activity.