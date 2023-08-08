The IDF operated in the Askar refugee camp in Samaria overnight Monday to demolish the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara this past February, in which brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered.

In May, the head of the IDF Central Command signed a demolition order for the home of Abd al-Fattah Hussein Ibrahim Gharusha, the terrorist who carried out Huwara attack.

The order was issued after an appeal filed by the terrorist's family was rejected.

About two weeks prior to that, IDF soldiers operated in the city of Shechem (Nablus) and mapped the home of Khaled Gharusha, the son of Abd al-Fattah Hussein Ibrahim Gharusha, ahead of its demolition.

Khaled and his brother Mohammed Gharusha, who helped their father plan the shooting attack, have been indicted for intentionally causing death and for possession of weapons. Their arrest has been extended until the completion of legal proceedings against them.