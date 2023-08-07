MK Dan Illouz (Likud) met this evening (Monday) with a delegation led by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

During the meeting, MK Illouz emphasized the importance of cooperation between Israel and the US in promoting the Abraham Accords and applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Huckabee is a longtime supporter of Israel. In January, he was honored at an Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) Gala Awards Dinner in Miami, Florida, where he was named second among the IAF’s 2022 list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies.

Last August, Huckabee told the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) that no one has the right to change Israel's ancient borders.

"I don't love the Land of Israel because I'm Jewish," he said, "I love it because I know that it was God's choice to select it for His People. Those boundaries are nearly 4,000 years old and none of us have the right to change them. We only have the right to expand them."