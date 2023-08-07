In a conversation with the leaders of the ultra-orthodox parties, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed their demand to advance the conscription law at the winter conference and said that he would agree to advance the bill, but without a superseding clause. This was reported today (Monday) in Vala.

In addition, Netanyahu said that if they agree, in the event that the High Court chooses to intervene in the conscription law again, it will enact a retroactive clause to the conscription law.

We will promote an exemption for Torah students - who will be immune from the High Court

About three weeks ago, it was reported that the Knesset members of the ultra-orthodox parties demand that the coalition advance the conscription law before any other law at the Knesset's winter session.

Gallant and Netanyahu are interested in promoting the law alongside a law that will provide significant benefits worth billions to the mandatory employees, but an argument between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense regarding the scope of the benefits causes the law to be rejected.

The ultra-Orthodox parties reminded Netanyahu that in the coalition agreements he committed to promoting the conscription law upon the formation of the government, but in the end the promotion of the law was postponed, with the consent of the ultra-Orthodox.

According to them, the government must advance the law in accordance with the summaries, this after they responded to several of Netanyahu's requests to wait with the law.

At the end of the meeting with the Prime Minister, it was decided to establish a team in which the representatives of the ultra-orthodox factions would formulate a draft or outline of legislation that would be agreed on Torah Judaism and Shas together.

