Today (Monday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted his Greek counterpart, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, during his first visit to Israel since taking office.

The parties discussed measures to further strengthen defense ties and industrial cooperation between their respective establishments and discussed shared challenges in fighting terrorism. The Ministers expressed their commitment to further deepening ties and cooperation.

Minister Gallant emphasized the strategic importance of both the bilateral and trilateral frameworks, together with Cyprus, for the common goal of ensuring regional stability.

Defense Minister Gallant stated: “Our cooperation comes from a place of true friendship and a shared commitment to our ties while defending our common interests.”

“Recent industrial agreements will contribute not only to security, but also to the force build-up, and economies of both our nations.

“We stand together in challenging times. Just as you have assisted us in the past, today we are prepared to continue supporting the service men and women fighting the terrible wildfires in Greece. On this note, I would like to express my sincere condolences, following the loss of the two Greek pilots who fell last week, and to extend my support, to the communities affected by the fires,” Gallant said.