Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today (Monday) with a group of Democratic Congressmen who are visiting Israel as part of an AIPAC delegation, led by House Democratic Caucus leader Hakeem Jeffries and AIPAC President Michael Tuchin. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the delegation: "A tremendous change is taking place in the world. The essential change is the geometric rate of technological change. It will undoubtedly affect our society, our economies, our foreign relations, and our security."

"I have been studying the subject for the past few months, after previously studying the field of cyber defense, and after I transformed Israel and committed to making it one of the top five cyber powers. But AI is much bigger than that. And the hype is not just hype. It's real and it's happening," he said. "The future belongs to those who innovate, but the future also belongs to free societies that cooperate with each other to ensure that our citizens enjoy the benefits of AI and not its curses. And there is a lot of both."

"I think that in this context and in many other aspects, Israel has no better ally than the US, and the US has no better ally than Israel. We are the nations of innovation.

Moving to the field of global security, Netanyahu said that "the most important thing is to create a credible military threat to Iran, and the second thing is to exploit it if all else fails. We do not want a world where Iran can threaten New York, Washington, Los Angeles, or anywhere in between with nuclear weapons."

"We certainly don't want a world where they can destroy Israel, which they call a 'one-bomb state', an abominable statement in itself, but it explains where Iran is," he said. "We will do everything we can, with or without an agreement, to protect ourselves."

Turning to the efforts to expand the Abraham Accords and to reach a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu said: "The peace with the Gulf countries, which was shaped on the basis of the Iranian threat on the one hand, and on the other hand from the technological and business cooperation between us, has burst forth."

"It is about economic peace. Billions are already flowing in both directions with joint ventures, with tourism, and with relationships between people and economies. This is an exciting opportunity for peace.

"If we have that with Saudi Arabia, and that's what our governments are working on now, it will be a quantum leap," he said. "In Saudi-Israeli peace there is an element of physical infrastructure that already exists, but politics is blocking it."

The Prime Minister thanked the Democratic lawmakers for combatting antisemitism and false accusations against Israel, as well as their support for President Biden's efforts to "expand the circle of peace."