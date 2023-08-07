Israel is planning to remove limitations on "Palestinian" Arabs who hold US citizenship and live in Gaza, as part of the preparations to join the US visa exemption program.

Gil Bringer, the Israeli responsible for the plan for the visa exemption program, told Reuters that the number of American-Palestinian citizens living in Gaza numbers between 100-130 individuals.

According to him, as part of the pilot program they will be able to travel by shuttle to Judea and Samaria, cross into Jordan and continue from there to the foreign country to which they wish to travel.

He noted that during the first two weeks of the pilot, approximately 2,500 Palestinian-Americans flew through Israel, and a similar number entered and exited Judea and Samaria. As part of the pilot program, Israel is allowing Palestinian-Americans to arrive from abroad to visit relatives, for visits which have a duration of up to 90 days.

Bringer estimated that Israel will meet the US conditions by September 30, and that by November, Israelis will no longer need a visa in order to travel to the US.