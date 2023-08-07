As part of a planned operation, the officers from the police's Yoav unit, with the assistance of the southern district's Migdalor surveillance unit, managed to trace a suspected stolen vehicle that was identified traveling on Route 40 with a counterfeit license plate.

The driver was arrested following a vehicular and foot chase after he was identified by officers, and in an attempt to escape, drove through a roadblock and road spikes at 190 KPH (118 MPH), putting officers and drivers in danger.

The suspect, a Bedouin resident of the Negev in his 30s, was detained for questioning at the Segev Shalom station. His detention was extended as needed by the Be'er Sheba Magistrates Court, and last week, following the investigation, the Negev District Police Prosecution Unit submitted an indictment which includes a request to continue the detention until the end of the legal process.