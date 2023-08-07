An Israeli youth was killed over the weekend in an ATV accident in Canada.

The 18-year-old, a resident of the town of Nofim in Samaria, was killed in the accident, which left two others injured, including a friend of his, who suffered serious injuries.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the funeral will take place on Monday evening at 5:00p.m., and that the coffin was brought over on Monday morning.

The Ministry also added that the injured Israeli was a resident of Beit Arif.

Two days ago, an Israeli child who climbed on the window on the third floor of the hotel where his family was staying in Tbilisi fell to his death.

Following that incident, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "The incident is known and is being handled by the Consul in Tbilisi and the Department for Israelis Abroad."