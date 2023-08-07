The organizers of the anti-government protests have announced that they will protest outside the hotel where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will be staying.

The Netanyahu couple will vacation in the Panda Hotel in Neve Ativ in northern Israel, beginning Monday and lasting until Wednesday.

The organizers of the protests, including the Kaplan Force, Ahim Leneshek, the Hi-tech Protest, and others, have announced that for the next two days, they will protest outside the hotel.

"From Monday to Wednesday we are going on vacation with Bibi and Sara," the announcement said, using PM Netanyahu's nickname. "We are all joining the party, registration has opened."

Journalist Tomer Avital responded, "I personally would not disturb. A vacation as a couple is a guaranteed nightmare for both of them."