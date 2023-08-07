To raise awareness of how hot cars can become, Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, fried Schnitzel in a parked car. Through this experiment, he vividly illustrates the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot cars during the scorching heat of summers in Israel and other locations.

According to Beer, every year, United Hatzalah volunteers find children who were forgotten in hot vehicles. The video is a powerful reminder of the life-threatening consequences of negligence when leaving children in cars.

"I'm urging all of us to remember our children, to not leave them in the car even for one second," states Beer.