Members of the Israel Heritage Foundation’s special delegation to Israel were privileged to hear from Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi over dinner at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on the evening of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Brig. Gen. Avivi is the founder and chairman of Israel’s Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), a movement dedicated to ensuring that the security of the Jewish people in their homeland is never taken for granted.

Brig. Gen. Avivi discussed four major points:

The threat from Iran and its proxies

The campaign for the Land of Israel through the prism of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has changed forms but has essentially remained the same

The battle against antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel

The internal conflicts pertaining to Israel’s character and values as a nation

Brig. Gen. Avivi’s comments were particularly enlightening given the depth of his experience in several senior IDF roles, including as Deputy Commander of the Gaza Division, Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff, and Deputy Director of the Defense Establishment Comptroller Unit. They were also very timely given all the current affairs in Israel and as a lead-up to the IHF and Arutz Sheva State of the Union Conference on Tuesday, August 8 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.