In the middle of an interview to be accepted into the Samaria town of Yitzhar, Border Police broke into the offices of the town and gave an administrative detention order to Neriah Zarog.

The order, which was signed by the head of the IDF's General Command, Yehuda Fuchs, forbids Zarog from entering Judea and Samaria for four months, without allowing him to stand trial.

Following the incident, the town of Yitzhar issued a notice of the incident to the residents and criticized the conduct of the police in the incident.

"Following an unacceptable intrusion of police forces this evening in the midst of an acceptance interview and serving an administrative order to Neriah Zarog, it was decided to approve the acceptance of the Zarog family into the town immediately. We cannot tolerate such blatant interference in the conduct of the town," the town's statement reads.